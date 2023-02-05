CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 6, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 1151 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PST Monday. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST MONDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather