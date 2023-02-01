CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 2, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

215 AM PST Wed Feb 1 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 AM PST THURSDAY...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft at 8 seconds

expected. For the Gale Warning, south winds 30 to 40 kt with

gusts up to 50 kt and seas 16 to 21 ft at 10 seconds expected.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 7

AM PST Thursday. For the Gale Warning, from 7 AM Thursday to 7

AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

1 PM PST THURSDAY...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM PST

* WHAT... For the Small Craft Advisory, south to southeast winds

15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft at 8

seconds expected. For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt

with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 13 to 18 ft at 10 seconds

expected.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 1

PM PST Thursday. For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM Thursday to 7

