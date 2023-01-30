CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 30, 2023 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 132 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE ON MONDAY FOR COASTAL WATERS SOUTH AND EAST OF THE CHANNEL ISLANDS... A cold upper level low pressure system will bring increasing instability and moisture to the southern coastal waters on Monday. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible across the coastal waters, south and east of the Channel Islands from late Monday morning through Monday evening. Any thunderstorm that forms will be capable of producing local wind gusts up to 35 knots with rough seas, dangerous cloud to ocean lightning, small hail, and brief heavy downpours with reduced visibility. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather