CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 28, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

236 AM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7

to 10 ft at 9 seconds.

* WHERE...All of the area.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 20 kt

with gusts up to 25 kt and seas around 9 ft at 9 seconds. For

the Gale Watch, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt

and seas 10 to 15 ft at 8 seconds possible.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Sunday.

For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are possible.

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

