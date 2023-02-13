CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 12, 2023

444 FPUS56 KLOX 131149

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

CAZ364-140100-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph

increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ365-140100-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of northwest to

north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon,

strongest in the Hollywood Hills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40. Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds

strongest in the Hollywood Hills.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ087-140100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around

60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph

across the interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Areas of northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Areas of north winds 20

to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ362-140100-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. Areas of northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 40s. Areas of northwest to north winds 25 to 35

mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

CAZ354-140100-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Areas of

northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15

to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ355-140100-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s. Areas of frost after midnight. Northwest winds 20

to 35 mph becoming north around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

North winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ350-140100-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Areas of northwest to north winds increasing to

25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Areas of northwest

to north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ349-140100-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts

to 60 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph

becoming north 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ351-140100-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

winds around 15 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts

to 60 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of northwest to north winds 25 to 40

mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Areas

of northwest to north winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ352-140100-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of northwest to north winds 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Areas of northwest to north

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ548-140100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. South winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-140100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. South winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph increasing to northwest

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Areas of frost after midnight. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-140100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to

north 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 60 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ359-140100-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

North winds around 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Areas of frost after midnight.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph becoming north 15

to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ358-140100-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Patchy frost in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

North winds around 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 50 mph becoming north around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ357-140100-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

15 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. A 20

percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper

20s. Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph becoming north around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s to around 40. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ356-140100-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph

decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ363-140100-

Santa Monica Mountains-

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph increasing to northwest

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph becoming north 15

to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except around 40 colder

valleys. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ059-140100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PST

TUESDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds increasing to

30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 16 to 25. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

60 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ054-140100-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to

around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Storm total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows from the

mid 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to 9 to 16 in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph

decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the 30s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 20s to mid 30s at low

elevations to 14 to 21 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at

low elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows from

the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to

mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-140100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

slight chance of snow showers. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Storm

total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows from the 20s to lower

30s at low elevations to 6 to 13 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph becoming north

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower

40s at high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid 20s to lower 30s at low elevations to 14 to 22 in

colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at

low elevations to 17 to 24 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the

mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the

mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at

high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows

from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-140100-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations. North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet in the

evening. Lows from the upper 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to

18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 65 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid to upper 30s at

low elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid

40s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the lower to mid

30s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ340-140100-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost

after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ341-140100-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less.

Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ346-140100-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM

PST WEDNESDAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy frost

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ347-140100-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with local

gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Areas

of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming north 15

to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ348-140100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of low clouds and fog in the morning.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around 15 mph

increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Areas

of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming north 15

to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ343-140100-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of frost in

the morning. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to around 40. Northwest winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ342-140100-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog along

the coastal slopes in the morning. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

50. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ344-140100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

foothill snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

foothill snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of foothill snow showers after midnight. Areas of

frost after midnight. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s to around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ345-140100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s at high elevations. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 to 2500 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s to around 50.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet

in the evening. Lows in the 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ038-140100-

Cuyama Valley-

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s to

around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Areas of frost after midnight. Snow level 2000 to 2500

feet in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ549-140100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds increasing to 25 to 40 mph

with gusts to 60 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 40

mph with gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40

mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ550-140100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

349 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph increasing to 25 to

40 with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to 60 mph decreasing to 20 to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

$$

Hall

