CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast

CAZ364-050130-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows around 50.

CAZ365-050130-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50.

CAZ087-050130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ362-050130-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

and 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ354-050130-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds

around 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ355-050130-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ350-050130-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ349-050130-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ351-050130-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ352-050130-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Southwest winds around

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to 20

to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60. North winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around

70 warmer foothills.

CAZ548-050130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

CAZ547-050130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s and

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ088-050130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

CAZ359-050130-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ358-050130-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ357-050130-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60

percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

CAZ356-050130-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ363-050130-

Santa Monica Mountains-

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ059-050130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around

40. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ054-050130-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 7000 to

7500 feet. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper

30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a slight chance

of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7000

feet decreasing to 5500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet in the evening falling to 3500 feet late. Lows

from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny...except mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers in the morning at the Kern County line. Highs from the

upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at

high elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs from the 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

CAZ053-050130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 6000 to 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet. Lows

from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to the mid 20s to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Storm total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs from the upper 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s

to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s

to around 50 at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to

lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to

around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ353-050130-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a slight chance

of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500

feet decreasing to 4500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet in the evening lowering to

3500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s and

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high

elevations. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 40 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to

the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

CAZ340-050130-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

around 70. Lows in the 40s.

CAZ341-050130-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

CAZ346-050130-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to around

70. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

CAZ347-050130-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

CAZ348-050130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the 40s.

CAZ343-050130-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ342-050130-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

around 60.

.TONIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s and 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ344-050130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

around 40. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ345-050130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high

elevations.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

snow showers in the morning. Highs from around 50 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at

high elevations. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s

to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ038-050130-

Cuyama Valley-

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to around 40. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ549-050130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ550-050130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

313 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

