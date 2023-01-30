CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 29, 2023

172 FPUS56 KLOX 301145

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

CAZ364-365-310045-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, Torrance, Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City,

Downey, Hollywood, Lakewood, and Norwalk

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Local north to

northeast winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ087-310045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ362-310045-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Areas of north to northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Local

north to northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Local north to northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ354-355-310045-

Ventura County Beaches-Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, Ventura, Camarillo,

and East Ventura

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15

to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ350-310045-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 40. Local north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ349-310045-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ351-310045-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning, then isolated rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet, rising to 3500 feet late. Local snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation locally 1

to 2 inches. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ352-310045-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet, rising to 3500 feet late. Snow accumulation

locally up to 1 inches. Storm total snow accumulation locally 1 to

2 inches. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25

mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ548-310045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to around 40. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ547-310045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to around 40. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Local north

to northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Local north to

northeast winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-310045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 20

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to

35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ358-359-310045-

Central Ventura County Valleys-Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, Santa Paula, Moorpark, Newbury Park,

Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost after

midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Areas of northeast winds 15

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts

to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Local

northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Local northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ357-310045-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

$$

CAZ356-310045-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Patchy frost after

midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ363-310045-

Santa Monica Mountains-

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ059-310045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Numerous rain and snow showers in the morning, then

scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet, with snow occasionally down to the valley floor. Snow

accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the foothills, and locally a dusting

to an inch on the valley floor. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s,

except in the lower to mid 30s in the foothills. Northeast winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

3000 feet. Snow total snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the

foothills and locally up to an inch on the valley floor. Lows in

the 20s. Local northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Northeast winds 15 to 20

mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ054-310045-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Numerous rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000

feet, rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation today 2 to 5 inches. Highs from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high

elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

3000 feet. Storm total snow accumulation 4 to 8 inches, except up to

12 inches in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains. Lows from the

mid 20s to lower 30s at low elevations to 15 to 25 in colder

valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 30s at high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s

at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to

mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-310045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Numerous rain and snow showers in the morning, then

scattered rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet increasing to 3500 feet late. Additional snow

accumulation today 1 to 3 inches. Highs from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s at high elevations.

East winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level 3000 feet. Storm total snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Lows

from the upper 20s and 30s at low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder

valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. East

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at

high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to mid

50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper

20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-310045-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning, then isolated rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet increasing to 3500 feet late. Additional snow

accumulation today 1 to 2 inches. Storm total snow accumulation 3

to 6 inches. Highs from the 40s at low elevations to the 30s

at high elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the lower to mid 30s at low elevations to the 20s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 at high elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ340-341-310045-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

Pismo Beach, Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ346-347-310045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lompoc, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Buellton,

and Santa Maria

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Patchy

frost after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ348-310045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Patchy

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ343-310045-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ342-310045-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ344-310045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ345-310045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning, then isolated rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet

increasing to 3500 feet late. Storm total snow accumulation up to 1

inch. Highs from the 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s

at high elevations. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations. East winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ038-310045-

Cuyama Valley-

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning, then isolated rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet increasing to 3500 feet late. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ549-550-310045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

345 AM PST Mon Jan 30 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

www.weather.gov/losangeles

