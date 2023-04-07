CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 6, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1251 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1251 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 23 to 33.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A trace to no accumulation. Highs 36 to

46. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 40 to 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 46. Highs

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 64. Lows

42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows

around 34. Highs 48 to 58.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1251 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 46 to 56. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 48. Highs

63 to 69.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 68. Lows

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 63.

Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1251 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 65 to 68. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

52 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 74.

Lows 46 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 62.

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1251 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42 in the

mountains...around 58 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...around

86 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

40 to 43 in the mountains...around 61 at Furnace Creek. South

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...around 87 at Furnace Creek.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...

around 64 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs around 72 in the

mountains...around 95 at Furnace Creek. Lows 50 to 53 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 77 in the

mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 54 in the

mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 77 in the

mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Lows 52 to 55 in the

mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

around 71 in the mountains...around 94 at Furnace Creek. Lows

around 50 in the mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 58 in the mountains...

around 81 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1251 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 76. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 51 to 54. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 85. Lows around

60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 91. Lows around

61.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

89. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

around 82. Lows 52 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 69.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1251 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

74. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 53 to 56. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs around 87. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 92. Lows 62 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

62. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 71.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1251 AM PDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine

Palms...45 to 48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80 in Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley...around

75 near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56 in Twentynine

Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...73 to

76 around Yucca Valley...around 77 near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 91 in Twentynine

Palms...around 83 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 97 in Twentynine

Palms...around 89 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 66 in

Twentynine Palms...around 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...84 to 87 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 58 in Twentynine

Palms...around 48 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 76 in Twentynine

Palms...around 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

