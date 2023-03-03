CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 2, 2023 _____ 127 FPUS55 KVEF 030807 ZFPVEF Zone Forecast Product for Nevada National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 1206 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographical areas and may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/lasvegas and either (1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ519-031200- Eastern Sierra Slopes- Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal 1206 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 15 to 25. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 38. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A trace to no accumulation. Lows 13 to 23. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 80 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Strong winds. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 22 to 32. Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 9 to 19. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph. .SUNDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Patchy blowing dust. Highs around 34. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows around 22. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 34. Lows 19 to 24. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 36 to 41. Lows 20 to 25. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 28. Highs around 41. $$ CAZ521-031200- White Mountains of Inyo County- Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine 1206 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 27. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 39. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 34 to 39. Lows 21 to 26. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 36 to 41. Lows 20 to 25. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 27. Highs 38 to 43. $$ CAZ520-031200- Owens Valley- Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, and Olancha 1206 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 49. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 49. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs around 49. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 29. Highs around 49. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 53. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 34. Highs around 54. $$ CAZ522-031200- Death Valley National Park- Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Shoshone 1206 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30 in the mountains...around 43 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 44 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30 in the mountains... around 46 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 42 to 45 in the mountains... around 74 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 26 to 29 in the mountains...around 45 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 30 in the mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 48 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains... around 74 at Furnace Creek. $$ CAZ523-031200- Western Mojave Desert- Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin 1206 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows 35 to 38. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs around 59. Lows around 38. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39. Highs 61 to 64. $$ CAZ524-031200- Eastern Mojave Desert- Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns 1206 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 62. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 63. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs around 63. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66. Lows 39 to 42. $$ CAZ525-526-031200- Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin- Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction 1206 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40 in Twentynine Palms... 34 to 37 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley...around 60 near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43 in Twentynine Palms... 36 to 39 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in Twentynine Palms...33 to 36 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 in Twentynine Palms... around 58 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45 in Twentynine Palms...around 36 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66 in Twentynine Palms...around 59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 43 to 46 in Twentynine Palms...around 36 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows 43 to 46 in Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. $$