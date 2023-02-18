CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, February 17, 2023

_____

184 FPUS55 KVEF 180747

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1146 PM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-181200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1146 PM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs 31 to 41. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Highs around 51. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder. Lows 17 to 22.

Highs 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 29. Lows around

18.

$$

CAZ521-181200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1146 PM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

51 to 56. Lows 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Colder. Lows around 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs around 32.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs around 32. Lows around 21.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 31.

$$

CAZ520-181200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1146 PM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 33. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

around 65. Lows 39 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows around 31. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder. Highs around 43. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 26.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 43. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows around 26. Highs around 43.

$$

CAZ522-181200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1146 PM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 33 in the

mountains...around 46 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...around

72 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...

around 47 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...around 77 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...

around 49 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

around 59 in the mountains...around 78 at Furnace Creek. Lows

around 40 in the mountains...49 to 52 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around

59 in the mountains...around 78 at Furnace Creek. Lows 35 to

38 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 41 in the

mountains...around 62 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 26 in the

mountains...around 40 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 39 in

the mountains...around 61 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 26 in the

mountains...around 41 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers and rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 38 in the mountains...around 61 at

Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

CAZ523-181200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1146 PM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy.

Highs 70 to 73. Lows around 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around

39. Highs 61 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 33.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 51. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

CAZ524-181200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1146 PM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Highs 70 to 73. Lows around 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around

41. Highs 61 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 37. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 51. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

CAZ525-526-181200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1146 PM PST Fri Feb 17 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44 in Twentynine

Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...59 to

62 around Yucca Valley...around 63 near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45 in Twentynine Palms

and around Yucca Valley...around 40 near Joshua Tree. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...61 to

64 around Yucca Valley...around 65 near Joshua Tree. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 in Twentynine

Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to

76 in Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...around

45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around

45 in Twentynine Palms...around 37 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37 in

Twentynine Palms...around 33 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in Twentynine Palms...around

33 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 57 in Twentynine Palms...around

47 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather