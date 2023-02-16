CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 15, 2023

_____

550 FPUS55 KVEF 160837

ZFPVEF

Zone Forecast Product for Nevada

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1236 AM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-161200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1236 AM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 16. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs 24 to 34. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 24 to 34. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to

34. Highs 42 to 47.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Highs around 49. Lows 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Highs around 38.

$$

CAZ521-161200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1236 AM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 26 to 36. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 29 to 39. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 50.

Lows 29 to 34.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs around 53. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs around 43.

$$

CAZ520-161200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1236 AM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 26. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 44 to 47. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 49. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 33. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

39. Highs around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs

around 63. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 53.

$$

CAZ522-161200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1236 AM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 25 in the mountains...around

39 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40 in the mountains...

around 64 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30 in the

mountains...around 42 at Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 44 in the mountains...around

67 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...

around 45 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 52 in the

mountains...around 73 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows

35 to 38 in the mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. Highs

54 to 57 in the mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

39 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek. Highs around

58 in the mountains...around 77 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 50 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-161200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1236 AM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 32. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 53. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 57. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 66 to 69.

Lows 41 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around

43. Highs 63 to 66.

$$

CAZ524-161200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1236 AM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 52. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66.

Lows around 42.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 69. Lows

42 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around

45. Highs 64 to 67.

$$

CAZ525-526-161200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1236 AM PST Thu Feb 16 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 35 in Twentynine Palms and

around Yucca Valley...around 30 near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...around

50 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca

Valley...around 34 near Joshua Tree. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...

52 to 55 around Yucca Valley...around 56 near Joshua Tree.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43 in Twentynine

Palms...36 to 39 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 in

Twentynine Palms...around 62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 44 in Twentynine Palms...around 39 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72 in

Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around

45 in Twentynine Palms...around 41 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...61 to

64 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather