CA Forecast for Wednesday, February 22, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Snow;31;19;W;11;55%;97%;1 Arcata;Cold with a shower;44;32;NNW;8;81%;99%;1 Auburn;Showers of rain\/snow;45;32;S;9;59%;95%;2 Avalon;Very windy, a shower;57;49;W;32;62%;73%;4 Bakersfield;Brief showers;52;37;ESE;8;56%;98%;2 Beale AFB;A p.m. shower or two;51;33;SSE;9;54%;88%;2 Big Bear City;A flurry, very cold;26;18;WSW;17;60%;80%;4 Bishop;Winds subsiding;40;21;S;16;27%;43%;2 Blue Canyon;A bit of snow;24;18;SSW;8;67%;99%;1 Blythe;Windy and cooler;63;44;SW;20;24%;11%;4 Burbank;A shower in places;56;38;W;10;41%;73%;4 Camarillo;Windy;56;39;W;18;49%;55%;4 Camp Pendleton;Windy with a shower;55;45;W;20;58%;89%;3 Campo;Very windy;41;33;WSW;30;79%;99%;2 Carlsbad;A shower or two;57;43;W;19;58%;97%;3 Chico;An afternoon shower;52;34;SE;7;49%;92%;2 China Lake;Very windy, colder;49;34;SW;31;25%;32%;4 Chino;A shower or two;53;35;WSW;14;45%;92%;3 Concord;Cooler with a shower;53;36;WSW;15;55%;55%;2 Corona;Cooler with a shower;56;39;WSW;15;46%;92%;4 Crescent City;A couple of showers;43;34;NNW;11;78%;93%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Very windy, cooler;50;35;WSW;31;30%;17%;4 Edwards AFB;Very windy, colder;45;30;WSW;28;42%;70%;4 El Centro;Partly sunny, windy;61;43;SW;19;33%;33%;5 Eureka;A couple of showers;44;33;NNW;10;78%;99%;1 Fairfield;A shower in the p.m.;54;33;WSW;13;51%;69%;3 Fresno;A few showers;52;38;ESE;8;62%;96%;2 Fullerton;Some sun, a shower;60;44;W;10;42%;83%;4 Hanford;A shower or two;53;35;ESE;7;60%;92%;2 Hawthorne;Increasingly windy;58;46;W;16;44%;79%;4 Hayward;Breezy with a shower;50;38;W;15;58%;84%;4 Imperial;Partly sunny, windy;61;43;SW;19;33%;33%;5 Imperial Beach;Very windy;57;46;W;26;57%;93%;2 Lancaster;Very windy, a shower;46;31;WSW;25;46%;79%;5 Lemoore Nas;A shower or two;53;35;SE;11;52%;89%;2 Lincoln;A shower in the p.m.;51;35;SSE;9;56%;67%;2 Livermore;A shower in the p.m.;49;35;SW;13;59%;66%;4 Lompoc;Brief showers;52;40;WNW;19;67%;98%;2 Long Beach;Increasingly windy;58;44;W;17;46%;73%;4 Los Alamitos;Breezy with a shower;59;45;W;15;45%;81%;4 Los Angeles;Cooler with a shower;57;41;W;12;40%;73%;4 Los Angeles Downtown;Cooler with a shower;57;41;W;12;40%;73%;4 Madera;A p.m. shower or two;52;36;ESE;7;61%;93%;3 Mammoth;Colder;31;20;WSW;12;55%;74%;1 Marysville;A shower in the p.m.;52;33;SSE;9;52%;74%;2 Mather AFB;An afternoon shower;51;34;S;10;61%;72%;3 Merced;A couple of showers;52;36;SE;8;56%;90%;3 Merced (airport);A couple of showers;52;36;SE;8;56%;90%;3 Miramar Mcas;Winds subsiding;54;42;W;17;64%;93%;2 Modesto;Showers around;52;37;SSE;11;54%;72%;3 Moffett Nas;A shower in spots;50;37;WSW;11;61%;89%;4 Mojave;Very windy, colder;43;28;WSW;25;49%;71%;4 Montague;A little snow, cold;39;23;SSW;11;58%;91%;1 Monterey Rabr;A couple of showers;49;39;WNW;16;67%;98%;2 Mount Shasta;A little snow, cold;34;16;WSW;5;57%;93%;1 Napa County;Breezy with a shower;53;34;W;15;55%;55%;2 Needles;Windy;58;39;SW;20;20%;29%;3 North Island;Windy;55;48;W;23;58%;97%;2 Oakland;Windy with a shower;51;41;WNW;20;58%;93%;2 Oceanside;A shower or two;57;43;W;19;58%;97%;3 Ontario;A shower or two;53;35;WSW;14;45%;92%;3 Oroville;Showers around;51;36;SE;9;52%;94%;2 Oxnard;Very windy, cooler;54;39;WNW;26;57%;73%;4 Palm Springs;Partly sunny, breezy;57;43;W;15;34%;33%;4 Palmdale;Very windy, a shower;45;31;WSW;25;45%;82%;4 Paso Robles;A shower or two;52;34;SW;13;60%;85%;3 Point Mugu;Windy;54;41;W;23;55%;73%;4 Porterville;A shower or two;50;34;E;6;62%;97%;1 Ramona;A few showers;48;37;W;18;69%;99%;3 Redding;A passing shower;51;31;SSE;9;44%;95%;1 Riverside;A shower or two;54;39;SW;15;43%;96%;4 Riverside March;Winds subsiding;51;38;WSW;17;48%;90%;3 Sacramento;A shower in the p.m.;52;34;SSW;8;56%;66%;3 Sacramento International;Cooler;53;33;S;9;56%;70%;3 Salinas;A couple of showers;49;38;SSW;13;67%;99%;3 San Bernardino;A stray shower;52;38;SSW;11;49%;93%;3 San Carlos;Increasingly windy;51;39;W;19;61%;55%;2 San Diego;Windy;57;48;W;22;56%;92%;2 San Diego Brown;A shower or two;54;43;W;13;61%;97%;2 San Diego Montgomery;A shower or two;55;45;W;19;58%;93%;2 San Francisco;Windy with a shower;50;42;WNW;21;60%;73%;2 San Jose;A few showers;51;39;SW;14;58%;99%;2 San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;52;38;NW;16;66%;91%;3 San Nicolas Island;Very windy, a shower;54;46;WNW;34;65%;68%;4 Sandberg;Snow;36;25;WNW;14;63%;81%;4 Santa Ana;A shower or two;58;44;W;13;46%;97%;4 Santa Barbara;Cooler;56;39;NW;18;53%;74%;3 Santa Maria;A shower or two;51;38;WNW;18;68%;97%;3 Santa Monica;A shower in spots;56;42;W;14;47%;73%;4 Santa Rosa;Breezy with a shower;53;31;W;14;55%;80%;2 Santa Ynez;A shower or two;50;36;N;15;69%;92%;3 Santee;A shower or two;55;42;W;18;61%;97%;4 South Lake Tahoe;Very cold with snow;22;15;SW;12;58%;96%;1 Stockton;A shower in the p.m.;54;37;SW;12;52%;80%;3 Thermal;Partly sunny, cooler;61;39;NW;16;31%;33%;4 Truckee-Tahoe;Very cold with snow;22;14;SW;12;68%;98%;1 Twentynine Palms;Windy and colder;51;36;SW;19;33%;44%;4 Ukiah;Cloudy with a shower;47;33;WNW;10;62%;89%;2 Vacaville;Cooler;55;32;WSW;11;46%;67%;4 Van Nuys;A shower in places;56;39;W;11;41%;73%;4 Vandenberg AFB;A shower or two;51;37;WNW;23;70%;97%;2 Victorville;Windy;47;31;SSW;23;38%;74%;5 Visalia;Cooler;52;35;ESE;7;59%;88%;1 Watsonville;A couple of showers;51;37;WNW;10;60%;98%;4 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather