CA Forecast for Monday, February 20, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Cloudy;55;31;SW;5;59%;13%;2 Arcata;Rather cloudy;54;41;NNW;6;85%;60%;3 Auburn;Partly sunny;64;44;E;6;50%;6%;4 Avalon;Mostly sunny;66;51;WNW;10;67%;6%;4 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;71;43;ESE;6;38%;0%;4 Beale AFB;Partly sunny;66;43;ESE;6;55%;7%;4 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;47;25;ENE;10;54%;1%;5 Bishop;Mostly sunny;64;30;NW;9;32%;1%;4 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;56;41;N;6;42%;8%;2 Blythe;Sunshine, pleasant;74;46;NNE;6;41%;5%;4 Burbank;Mostly sunny;71;47;NE;7;39%;1%;4 Camarillo;Mostly sunny;67;41;NNE;9;47%;1%;4 Camp Pendleton;Sunshine and cool;63;47;NNW;8;62%;4%;4 Campo;Sunshine and cool;62;39;NNW;7;51%;3%;5 Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;65;43;NNW;9;60%;5%;4 Chico;Partly sunny;67;45;ESE;5;58%;9%;4 China Lake;Mostly sunny;69;39;W;7;23%;1%;4 Chino;Mostly sunny;69;42;ENE;7;44%;2%;4 Concord;Partly sunny;68;44;SW;6;58%;2%;4 Corona;Mostly sunny;72;42;SSE;7;43%;1%;4 Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;54;44;NW;11;78%;72%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;70;44;WSW;7;25%;3%;4 Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;67;34;WSW;6;33%;2%;4 El Centro;Mostly sunny, nice;72;47;NW;6;41%;4%;4 Eureka;Mostly cloudy;52;43;NE;8;87%;68%;3 Fairfield;Partly sunny;70;42;WSW;6;59%;11%;4 Fresno;Mostly sunny;67;42;NE;5;46%;4%;4 Fullerton;Mostly sunny, nice;73;50;S;6;43%;3%;4 Hanford;Mostly sunny;68;37;NNW;5;53%;1%;4 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;68;51;SW;8;45%;3%;4 Hayward;Partly sunny;67;44;WSW;6;55%;1%;4 Imperial;Mostly sunny, nice;72;47;NW;6;41%;4%;4 Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;64;46;NNW;10;61%;4%;5 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;67;35;WSW;7;35%;0%;4 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;69;36;NW;6;46%;1%;4 Lincoln;Partly sunny;66;45;ESE;6;55%;5%;4 Livermore;Partly sunny;67;41;SW;6;56%;2%;4 Lompoc;Mostly sunny;64;42;NNW;9;56%;2%;4 Long Beach;Mostly sunny;69;50;SW;7;49%;3%;4 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;69;49;SSW;7;51%;3%;4 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;70;48;ESE;7;42%;3%;4 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;70;48;ESE;7;42%;3%;4 Madera;Mostly sunny;66;39;N;5;55%;1%;4 Mammoth;Cloudy;56;33;SW;7;60%;19%;1 Marysville;Partial sunshine;68;43;SE;5;58%;7%;4 Mather AFB;Partly sunny;67;42;SE;6;58%;4%;4 Merced;Partly sunny;66;37;NNW;5;55%;2%;4 Merced (airport);Partly sunny;66;37;NNW;5;55%;2%;4 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;65;43;NNW;8;57%;2%;5 Modesto;Partly sunny;67;39;N;5;58%;3%;4 Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;67;43;WSW;7;54%;1%;4 Mojave;Mostly sunny;65;37;NW;8;28%;1%;4 Montague;Rather cloudy;57;37;SSW;5;60%;36%;2 Monterey Rabr;Partial sunshine;62;44;SE;6;57%;1%;4 Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy;58;37;NW;6;48%;28%;2 Napa County;Partly sunny;67;42;WSW;7;64%;12%;4 Needles;Mostly sunny;73;49;SW;9;31%;1%;4 North Island;Mostly sunny;63;48;NNW;9;62%;8%;4 Oakland;Partly sunny;62;47;WSW;7;64%;1%;4 Oceanside;Mostly sunny;65;43;NNW;9;60%;5%;4 Ontario;Mostly sunny;69;42;ENE;7;44%;2%;4 Oroville;Periods of sun;66;46;E;6;56%;8%;4 Oxnard;Mostly sunny;63;43;WSW;10;58%;0%;4 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;76;51;NW;7;27%;1%;4 Palmdale;Mostly sunny;66;35;WSW;7;34%;0%;4 Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;69;36;NW;5;52%;0%;4 Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;63;42;NNW;10;58%;1%;4 Porterville;Mostly sunny;68;38;ESE;5;49%;1%;4 Ramona;Mostly sunny;67;36;NE;8;54%;2%;5 Redding;Clouds and sun;72;44;NE;7;46%;18%;3 Riverside;Mostly sunny;72;42;S;7;42%;1%;4 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;69;39;E;7;45%;1%;4 Sacramento;Partly sunny;67;43;S;5;59%;4%;4 Sacramento International;Partly sunny;68;44;SSE;5;57%;16%;4 Salinas;Partly sunny;66;42;SE;8;53%;1%;4 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;70;41;NE;6;41%;0%;4 San Carlos;Partly sunny;67;45;WSW;7;55%;12%;4 San Diego;Mostly sunny;64;48;NNW;8;58%;3%;4 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;66;44;NW;7;56%;3%;5 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;66;46;NNW;8;55%;2%;5 San Francisco;Partly sunny;60;48;WSW;7;68%;13%;4 San Jose;Partial sunshine;68;44;S;7;50%;1%;4 San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;68;39;NNE;7;54%;0%;4 San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the p.m.;63;49;WNW;11;69%;2%;4 Sandberg;Breezy in the a.m.;58;44;NNW;13;32%;1%;5 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny, nice;71;48;S;7;47%;2%;4 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;66;40;NNE;8;58%;1%;4 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;66;39;NNW;8;53%;0%;4 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;64;48;NW;7;51%;0%;4 Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;69;40;WSW;7;65%;2%;4 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;69;35;N;8;54%;1%;4 Santee;Mostly sunny;70;44;NNW;8;53%;1%;4 South Lake Tahoe;Sun and some clouds;50;30;WSW;5;53%;15%;4 Stockton;Partly sunny;68;41;W;5;58%;2%;4 Thermal;Sunshine and nice;75;45;NNW;7;35%;0%;4 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;52;26;WSW;4;69%;1%;4 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;69;43;W;7;33%;1%;4 Ukiah;Partial sunshine;72;43;NW;5;56%;4%;4 Vacaville;Partly sunny;69;41;WSW;6;53%;14%;4 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;71;46;N;6;39%;1%;4 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;63;41;NNW;8;60%;0%;4 Victorville;Mostly sunny;67;39;SSW;8;37%;0%;4 Visalia;Mostly sunny;67;38;NNE;5;53%;1%;4 Watsonville;Partly sunny;65;40;ENE;6;60%;0%;4