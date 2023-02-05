CA Forecast for Monday, February 6, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. Alturas;Areas of low clouds;41;17;SSE;5;61%;0%;2 Arcata;Clouds and sun, cool;54;38;ESE;6;73%;8%;2 Auburn;Clearing and warmer;57;36;ENE;7;61%;7%;3 Avalon;Breezy in the a.m.;65;54;WNW;12;55%;0%;4 Bakersfield;Showers around;54;34;ESE;6;73%;61%;4 Beale AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;60;35;NE;12;60%;5%;3 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, windy;37;12;NE;26;46%;1%;4 Bishop;Partly sunny, breezy;54;25;NW;14;36%;0%;4 Blue Canyon;Clearing and milder;47;22;ENE;8;44%;10%;3 Blythe;Windy in the p.m.;70;43;N;14;27%;0%;4 Burbank;Partly sunny;69;46;N;10;29%;1%;4 Camarillo;Partly sunny, windy;65;44;NE;19;43%;2%;4 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, windy;62;43;NE;20;56%;0%;4 Campo;Mostly sunny, windy;59;40;NE;20;38%;1%;4 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;64;36;NE;8;56%;1%;4 Chico;Clouds, then sun;61;37;NE;8;61%;7%;3 China Lake;Partly sunny;63;30;NW;9;27%;1%;4 Chino;Partly sunny;66;44;NE;9;41%;2%;4 Concord;Partly sunny;61;39;WSW;7;59%;0%;3 Corona;Partly sunny, windy;69;44;ENE;19;34%;0%;4 Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;53;41;ESE;6;73%;13%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sun;63;36;NW;11;30%;0%;4 Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, windy;59;28;E;20;38%;1%;4 El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;71;44;NW;11;26%;0%;4 Eureka;Partly sunny;53;40;E;6;73%;8%;2 Fairfield;Partly sunny, milder;64;36;NW;9;54%;0%;3 Fresno;Clearing;54;35;ESE;5;75%;29%;2 Fullerton;Partly sunny;72;44;ENE;5;40%;1%;4 Hanford;Partly sunny;54;33;ESE;5;76%;11%;2 Hawthorne;Partly sunny;69;47;NNE;7;37%;1%;4 Hayward;Partly sunny;60;38;ENE;8;63%;2%;3 Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;71;44;NW;11;26%;0%;4 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;63;45;ENE;11;58%;1%;4 Lancaster;Partly sunny, windy;62;32;E;18;39%;1%;4 Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;56;30;SSE;9;66%;28%;2 Lincoln;Turning sunny;60;35;ENE;9;64%;5%;3 Livermore;Clouds, then sun;59;37;SW;9;59%;2%;3 Lompoc;Partly sunny;63;36;NE;13;58%;1%;4 Long Beach;Partly sunny;70;46;ENE;5;44%;1%;4 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;69;44;ENE;5;48%;1%;4 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;69;46;NNE;6;35%;2%;4 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;69;46;NNE;6;35%;2%;4 Madera;Turning sunny;54;34;ESE;5;78%;29%;3 Mammoth;Periods of sun;42;22;S;7;61%;0%;3 Marysville;Breezy;61;35;N;14;56%;6%;3 Mather AFB;Clouds, then sun;61;37;ESE;11;62%;3%;3 Merced;Turning sunny;56;34;SE;6;71%;7%;3 Merced (airport);Turning sunny;56;34;SE;6;71%;7%;3 Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;62;40;ENE;8;56%;1%;4 Modesto;Turning sunny;57;34;SE;10;64%;4%;3 Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;59;39;SW;8;64%;1%;3 Mojave;Partly sunny, cool;59;34;NNE;10;39%;2%;4 Montague;Clouds and sun;48;27;ESE;5;60%;9%;3 Monterey Rabr;Clearing;57;40;E;7;63%;2%;3 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;45;27;NE;5;61%;12%;3 Napa County;Partly sunny, milder;64;37;NNW;7;59%;0%;3 Needles;Mostly sunny, windy;66;48;NNW;19;24%;1%;4 North Island;Partly sunny;61;44;NE;10;59%;1%;4 Oakland;Partly sunny;59;41;N;8;64%;2%;3 Oceanside;Partly sunny;64;36;NE;8;56%;1%;4 Ontario;Partly sunny;66;44;NE;9;41%;2%;4 Oroville;Milder;62;39;NE;8;58%;8%;3 Oxnard;Partly sunny, windy;61;45;NE;19;53%;1%;4 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;72;39;NNW;8;30%;0%;4 Palmdale;Partly sunny, windy;59;30;ESE;20;40%;1%;4 Paso Robles;Clearing and cool;55;30;ENE;6;73%;3%;4 Point Mugu;Partly sunny, windy;63;46;NE;20;51%;1%;4 Porterville;Partly sunny, cool;53;33;E;5;80%;28%;2 Ramona;Mostly sunny;62;36;ENE;7;47%;2%;4 Redding;Sunshine and milder;63;37;NNE;11;44%;10%;3 Riverside;Partly sunny, windy;67;42;NE;19;32%;0%;4 Riverside March;Partly sunny, windy;65;33;E;18;37%;1%;4 Sacramento;Breezy in the a.m.;61;38;N;13;60%;3%;3 Sacramento International;Breezy;61;37;NNW;14;56%;3%;3 Salinas;Clouds, then sun;60;39;SE;6;64%;2%;3 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, windy;65;42;NNE;19;33%;0%;4 San Carlos;Partly sunny;59;40;NNW;8;67%;2%;3 San Diego;Partly sunny;62;44;NE;9;56%;1%;4 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;61;39;E;7;59%;1%;4 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;63;42;ENE;8;54%;1%;4 San Francisco;Partly sunny;59;42;N;8;66%;2%;3 San Jose;Clearing;61;39;E;8;60%;2%;3 San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;61;36;NE;8;57%;2%;4 San Nicolas Island;Very windy, sunny;59;51;N;28;67%;2%;4 Sandberg;Partly sunny, windy;44;35;NNW;21;54%;2%;4 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;70;48;NE;8;42%;1%;4 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny, windy;65;38;NNE;20;48%;3%;4 Santa Maria;Partly sunny;60;34;NE;10;60%;2%;4 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;68;46;N;8;35%;0%;4 Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, milder;62;35;NNW;7;67%;0%;3 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;61;32;NE;9;56%;3%;4 Santee;Partly sunny;66;38;ENE;7;52%;0%;4 South Lake Tahoe;Turning sunny;37;17;SSE;6;60%;1%;3 Stockton;Turning sunny;60;37;SW;8;62%;1%;3 Thermal;Breezy in the a.m.;75;45;NNW;12;19%;0%;4 Truckee-Tahoe;Clearing and chilly;34;9;SE;5;74%;1%;3 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, windy;60;31;NW;18;33%;1%;4 Ukiah;Mostly sunny, milder;60;31;N;6;61%;1%;3 Vacaville;Breezy in the a.m.;63;38;NNW;12;47%;2%;3 Van Nuys;Partly sunny, windy;69;45;NNW;19;31%;2%;4 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;59;37;NE;12;64%;1%;4 Victorville;Mostly sunny, windy;58;26;NE;19;41%;0%;4 Visalia;Partly sunny;53;34;ESE;5;81%;29%;2 Watsonville;Clearing;61;35;ENE;6;65%;2%;3 _____