CA Forecast

Gray sisters combine for 51 points in Evart victory The Gray sisters combined for 51 points to lead the Evart girls basketball team to its 11th...

Down to the wire: Beal City edges Evart boys It came down to the wire again for Evart on Friday but the last second breaks didn’t go the...

Evart freshman's exceptional play sparks Wildcats Addy Gray has been among the key reasons for Evart’s 10-1 start so far this girls basketball...