CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 14, 2023

711 FPUS56 KEKA 150905

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

205 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-160015-

Coastal Del Norte-

205 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 50 to 60. Northeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41. North

wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 63.

East wind around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

South wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

49 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 51 36 54 / 0 0 0

Klamath 53 32 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-160015-

Del Norte Interior-

205 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 43 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 57 34 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-160015-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

205 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs 46 to 56. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog overnight.

Lows 29 to 39. North wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

around 5 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60. South

wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 50 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

49 to 59. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 51 33 55 / 0 0 0

Arcata 52 34 59 / 0 0 0

Eureka 51 33 56 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 53 33 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-160015-

Southwestern Humboldt-

205 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs 44 to 58. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog overnight.

Lows 29 to 39. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 50 to 61. East wind around 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. South wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 56.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 45 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

43 to 56. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 52 32 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-160015-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

205 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 43 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Highs 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 56 30 62 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 55 33 61 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 55 33 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-160015-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

205 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 45 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog

overnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 4000 feet.

Highs 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 42 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 38 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 58 32 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-160015-

Northern Trinity-

205 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Highs 40 to 55.

Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 50 26 53 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 52 25 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-160015-

Southern Trinity-

205 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in

the morning. Highs 44 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 43 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 54.

Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 52 21 56 / 0 0 0

Ruth 44 27 50 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-160015-

Mendocino Coast-

205 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 48 to 58. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog overnight.

Lows 32 to 42. North wind around 15 mph shifting to the northeast

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the

morning. Highs 51 to 61. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. East wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 48 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to

46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 51 35 55 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 50 43 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-160015-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

205 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 49 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog overnight.

Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 53 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 49 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

48 to 59. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 44 to 54. Lows

33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 57 33 58 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 54 29 58 / 0 0 0

Willits 56 32 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-160015-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

205 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 44 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to

59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 54.

Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 56 30 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-160015-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

205 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog

overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 50 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

47 to 61. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

46 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 54 34 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-160015-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

205 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 50 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog

overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 49 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

50 to 60. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

43 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 60 33 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-160015-

Northern Lake-

205 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 44 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog

overnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to

58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 33 to

43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 43 to 57. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 57 28 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-160015-

Southern Lake-

205 AM PDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy valley fog in the

morning. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 57 33 60 / 0 0 0

Middletown 59 35 62 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 57 35 59 / 0 0 0

