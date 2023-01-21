WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 22, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

745 PM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Stevens Pass.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road

conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches.

Local amounts to 5 inches in heavier snow showers. Winds gusting

as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Rosalia, Uniontown, Genesee, Potlatch, Colfax, Moscow,

Plummer, Tekoa, Pullman, and Oakesdale.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions as temperatures drop on

wet or snowy roads. Reduced visibility due to gusty winds can be

expected.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while

driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken

on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and

slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

