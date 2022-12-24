WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

655 PM PST Sat Dec 24 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches along

the Cascade Crest.

* WHERE...Stehekin, Holden Village, and Stevens Pass.

* WHEN...Until Midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

For the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene areas and the Washington Palouse,

the most significant snow and ice accumulation with this event has

ended. Areas of freezing drizzle may produce an additional light

glaze of ice through the morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches mainly

along the Cascade Crest.

* WHERE...Mazama and Loup Loup Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

For the North Idaho Panhandle and for the Northeast Mountains of

Washington, the most significant snow and ice accumulation with this

event has ended. Additional snow accumulations overnight will be

less than an inch. Areas of freezing drizzle may also produce an

additional light glaze of ice through the morning.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather