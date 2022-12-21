WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 21, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1214 PM PST Wed Dec 21 2022

Strong north winds with gusts 35 to 45 mph are creating areas of

blowing and drifting snow. Reports of snow drifts across portions

of Highway 97 and State Route 172 have been reported with part of

State Route 172 closed as the road is impassible. Motorists are

strongly encouraged to check with the Department of Transportation

before traveling this afternoon across the Okanogan Valley and

Waterville Plateau. Winds will decrease with sunset, but remain

breezy through the evening with blowing and drifting snow still

possible.

