WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 314 PM PST Fri Dec 9 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches. Friday night there will be periods of heavy snow with up to an inch an hour snow accumulations. * WHERE...Mazama, Conconully, Loup Loup Pass, Plain, Stehekin, Winthrop, Holden Village, Leavenworth, Twisp, Methow, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. The higher elevations will see 10 to 15 inches of snow. Friday night there will be periods of heavy snow with up to an inch an hour snow accumulations for some localized locations. * WHERE...Number 2 Canyon, Nespelem, Brewster, Badger Mountain Road, Oroville, Entiat, Chelan, Omak, Number 1 Canyon, Bridgeport, Waterville, Pangborn Airport, Cashmere, Wenatchee, Disautel Pass, Mansfield, and Okanogan. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow is expected to develop late tonight into Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Above 3000 feet 7 to 14 inches of snow is expected. * WHERE...Athol, Eastport, Springdale-Hunters Road, Colville, Kettle Falls, Bonners Ferry, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Flowery Trail Road, Northport, Orin-Rice Road, Sandpoint, and Priest River. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 5 AM PST Sunday. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9 inches. Heaviest snow will be Highway 20 southward. The mountains will see 10 to 20 inches of snow. * WHERE...Inchelium, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Wauconda, Republic, Chesaw Road, and Sherman Pass. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Peola, Mountain Road, Anatone, and Cloverland Road. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. Accumulations west of Spokane along Highway 2 will see the highest snow totals. * WHERE...Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Davenport, Cheney, Fairfield, Airway Heights, Spokane Valley, Hayden, Downtown Spokane, Post Falls, and Rockford. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to Noon PST Saturday. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2 to 6 inches. Accumulations south of Highway 26 west of Colfax will be an inch or less. Snow will transition to rain early Saturday morning for western Whitman county. * WHERE...Plummer, Potlatch, Colfax, Pullman, Genesee, Oakesdale, La Crosse, Rosalia, Moscow, Tekoa, and Uniontown. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 8 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. highest snow totals will be north of Highway 2 * WHERE...Ritzville, Creston, Coulee City, Harrington, Odessa, Wilbur, and Grand Coulee. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON between 1 and 3 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Quincy, Moses Lake, Ephrata, and Othello. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather