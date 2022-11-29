WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

208 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

...MAJOR WINTER STORM STARTING TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Above 4000 feet, snow accumulations

between 1 to 2 feet. Below 4000, total snow accumulations 10 to 16

inches. In the mountains the winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Leavenworth, Twisp, Loup Loup Pass, Stevens Pass, Blewett

Pass, Methow, Conconully, Holden Village, Stehekin, Winthrop,

Plain, and Mazama.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility in the

mountains. Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes will be

impacted.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and

9 inches north of Highway 28. In the mountains 10 to 15 inches of

snow. Areas south of Highway 28 will see 2 to 4 inches of snow.

* WHERE...Creston, Wilbur, Republic, Boulder Creek Road, Sherman

Pass, Odessa, Harrington, Inchelium, Chesaw Road, Grand Coulee,

Highway 20, Coulee City, Ritzville, and Wauconda.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

Wednesday morning commute will be impacted.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Breezy winds Wednesday will lead to areas of

blowing and drifting snow significantly reducing visibilities and

creating snow drifts.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and

10 inches. Some of the higher benches and elevations could see 10

to 15 inches.

* WHERE...Pangborn Airport, Cashmere, Badger Mountain Road,

Okanogan, Nespelem, Wenatchee, Waterville, Entiat, Brewster, Omak,

Oroville, Bridgeport, Disautel Pass, Mansfield, and Chelan.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Wednesday.

Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes will be impacted.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS EVENING

THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. North of Spokane, total snow

accumulations between 10 and 16 inches possible. South of Spokane,

Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. East of SR-195

including US-95, total snow of 4 to 7 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of North Idaho. Portions of Northeast and

Southeast Washington.

* WHEN...From late this evening through late Wednesday night.

Wednesday morning and evening commutes will be impacted.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Occasional light snow will fall during the

day ahead of the heavy snow that will arrive Tuesday night into

Wednesday.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5

inches. Areas south of I 90 towards Othello and Mattawa will see

about an inch of snow.

* WHERE...Ephrata, Moses Lake, and Quincy.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to Noon PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The Tuesday evening

and Wednesday morning commutes will be impacted.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

