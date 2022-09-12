WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 _____ AIR QUALITY ALERT Air Quality Alert Message Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Lewiston ID Nez Perce Tribe Washington Department of Ecology Spokane WA Washington Department of Ecology Yakima WA Colville Confederated Tribes Kalispel Indian Community Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency Spokane Tribe Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Coeur d'Alene ID Coeur d'Alene Tribe Kootenai Tribe of Idaho Relayed by National Weather Service Spokane WA 1043 AM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022 An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies: Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane Washington Department of Ecology in Yakima Colville Confederated Tribes Kalispel Indian Community Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency Spokane Tribe The Washington Department of Ecology has announced an Air Quality Alert for wildfire smoke until 1 PM Wednesday, September 14th. * WHAT...Air Quality Advisory due to wildfire smoke from local and regional fires. * WHERE...Adams, Asotin, Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Stevens, and Whitman * WHEN...Until at least 1 PM on September 14th. * IMPACTS...When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. When air quality is Unhealthy, everyone should reduce exposure, limit time outside, avoid strenuous activity, and follow tips for cleaner indoor air. When air quality is Very Unhealthy, everyone should reduce exposure, stay inside and filter indoor air to keep it cleaner or go elsewhere for cleaner air as needed. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather