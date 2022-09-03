WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

522 AM PDT Sat Sep 3 2022

...Dry and unstable conditions this morning followed by breezy

winds and isolated dry lightning this afternoon...

.An unstable atmosphere this morning will lead to the potential

for wild fire growth. The arrival of a front today will bring

clouds and cooler temperatures, but also the threat of dry

lightning and gusty winds.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR

DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS THROUGH THE NIGHT FOLLOWED BY GUSTY

WINDS AND THE POTENTIAL FOR DRY LIGHTNING ON SATURDAY...

* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central

Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 700 Selkirk

Mountains of Northeast Washington (Zone 700), Fire Weather

Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire

Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather

Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone

708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708)

and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone

709).

* Winds: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with local gusts up to 30 mph.

Erratic gusty winds are also possible near thunderstorms.

* Timing: Through 9pm this evening.

* Relative Humidities: 15 to 30 percent.

* Temperatures: High temperatures today will be from the mid 80s

to around 90 in the lower elevations, 75 to 85 in the mountains.

* Impacts: Dry lightning today could initiate new fires. Gusty

afternoon winds could cause current fires to spread.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

