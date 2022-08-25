WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 25, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1114 PM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Central and Northeast Washington,

including the following counties, in East Central Washington,

Lincoln. In Northeast Washington, Spokane and Stevens.

* WHEN...Until 215 AM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1110 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Radar estimated that 1 to 3

inches of rain has already fallen in some areas.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Reardan, Edwall, Ford, Mondovi, Gravelles, Eleanor, and Tum

Tum.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

