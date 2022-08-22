WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Spokane WA 410 PM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Okanogan County through 500 PM PDT... At 410 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles east of Oroville, or 41 miles northeast of Omak, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Molson, Chesaw and Sitzmark Hill. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4895 11889 4887 11911 4899 11926 4900 11924 4900 11895 TIME...MOT...LOC 2310Z 131DEG 8KT 4896 11910 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather