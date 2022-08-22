WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... The Cedar Creek Burn Scar in... Western Okanogan County in north central Washington... * Until 400 PM PDT. * At 153 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Cedar Creek Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Cedar Creek Burn Scar. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the Cedar Creek Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Cedar Creek Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Klipchuck Campground. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The affected areas are in and below the Cedar Creek burn scar south of Highway 20 from Mazama to Winthrop, including the Chickadee Trailhead and Wolf Creek Road. Some drainage basins impacted include Cedar Creek, Varden Creek, Little Boulder Creek, Wolf Creek, and Thompson Creek. Moderate to high intensity rainfall on the burned area may cause flash flooding, mud slides and rock slides. Campers, hikers residents, and motorists in and below the Cedar Creek burned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Cedar Creek. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather