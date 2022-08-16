WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Spokane WA 300 PM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022 ...HOT DRY AND UNSTABLE WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY... .HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL CLIMB BACK INTO THE UPPER 90S TO TRIPPLE DIGITS WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY. POOR OVERNIGHT RELATIVE HUMIDITY RECOVERY WILL ACCOMPANY THE HOT AND DRY DAYTIME CONDITIONS ALONG WITH AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR UNSTABLE THERMAL TROUGH FOR EAST WASHINGTON CENTRAL CASCADES... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for unstable thermal trough, which is in effect from 11 AM Wednesday to 10 PM PDT Thursday. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 696 East Washington Central Cascades (Zone 696). * Winds: East 5 to 10 mph. * Timing: Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. * Relative Humidities: 10 to 21 percent in the valleys and 21 to 32 percent over the higher terrain. * Temperatures: In the upper 90s to 105. * Impacts: Increased potential for rapid fire growth for large fires. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of low relative humidity...hot conditions...and an unstable atmosphere can contribute to extreme fire behavior. THURSDAY FOR DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 658 AND 659... The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Red Flag Warning for hot, dry and unstable conditions, which is in effect from 11 AM Wednesday to 10 PM PDT Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 658 West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 659 West Slopes of the Central Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Poor to moderate overnight recoveries are possible across some portions of the zone. * TEMPERATURES...In the 80s and 90s. * HAINES...6. * IMPACTS...A dry and unstable air mass with warm temperatures can contribute to active fire behavior. In western Washington, significant growth on existing fires takes place under such conditions. If a fire were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding area. are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather