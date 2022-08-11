Michigan man arrested for injuring girl by throwing rock from car A Gaylord man has been taken into custody for throwing a large rock from a moving vehicle and...

5 things to know about the Artemis I mission to the moon The Artemis I mission is scheduled to lift off in late August, and there's a lot of buzz...

July CPI: Inflation slows, but food prices still high After months of steady increases, the July Consumer Price Index rose 8.5%, a smaller jump than in...