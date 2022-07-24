WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

258 PM PDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will be near 100 degrees on Monday

then continue to steadily rise a few degrees throughout the week.

High temperatures Wednesday into Friday will range between 105 and

110 degrees. Overnight temperatures will only cool into the upper

60s to mid 70s.

* WHERE...Loomis, Quincy, Winchester, Brewster, Waterville, Methow,

Nespelem, Ephrata, Wenatchee, Holden Village, Conconully, Telma,

Mansfield, Plain, Okanogan, Othello, Winton, Moses Lake,

Bridgeport, Omak, Stehekin, Leavenworth, Dryden, Malott, Mazama,

Lucerne, Cashmere, Peshastin, Entiat, Winthrop, Nighthawk,

Carlton, Monse, Twisp, Palisades, Oroville, and Chelan.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air

conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their home

through late in the week.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will climb near 100 on Monday

then into the lower 100s through the week. Overnight lows will

become increasingly warmer making it challenging for structures

without air condition to cool off each night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and

heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING

THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to over 100

degrees. Overnight temperatures will have a harder time cooling

off the longer the heatwave lasts.

* WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of

East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Friday evening.

