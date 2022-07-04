WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 4, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Spokane WA 651 PM PDT Mon Jul 4 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Southeastern Okanogan County in north central Washington. Southwestern Ferry County in northeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 649 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Nespelem Community, Coulee Dam, Elmer City, Nespelem and Keller. - This also includes the Chuweah and Summit Trail burn scars. Move away from these burn scars, as they are especially susceptible to flooding. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather