WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 4, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... The Cub Creek Burn Scar in... North Central Okanogan County in north central Washington... * Until 830 PM PDT. * At 640 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding on Andrews Creek near the Cub Creek burn scar. West Chewuch Road was washed out with mud and debris on the roadway from storms that occurred earlier. More showers and storms are moving through the area and will likely exacerbate flooding. Move away from the burn scar and to higher ground now. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain in and around the Cub Creek Burn Scar. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Cub Creek Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Chewuch Campground, Camp Four Campground, Falls Creek Campground, Nice Campground, Flat Campground, Ruffed Grouse Campground, Honeymoon Campground, Memorial Campground, Andrews Creek Campground, and Thirtymile Campground. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The affected areas are in and below the Cub Creek burn scar north of Winthrop, including West Chewuch Road. Some drainage basins impacted include Chewuch River, Falls Creek, LeRoy Creek, Junior Creek, Butte Creek, Boulder Creek and Cub Creek. Moderate to high intensity rainfall on the burned area may cause flash flooding, mud slides and rock slides. Campers, hikers and motorists in and below the Cub Creek burned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM PDT THIS EVENING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 645 PM PDT this evening for southeastern Chelan County in north central Washington. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____