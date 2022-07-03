WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 3, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... The Ford\/Corkscrew Burn Scar in... Southern Stevens County in northeastern Washington... * Until 315 PM PDT. * At 119 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Ford\/Corkscrew Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flows. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the Ford\/Corkscrew Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and around the Ford\/Corkscrew Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tum Tum. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The affected areas are in and below the Ford Corkscrew burn scar east of Ford and Clayton, including Rail Canyon Road, Scoop Mountain Road, and Hutchins Road. Some drainage basins impacted include those into Williams Valley, Scotts Valley, Mission Creek and Rail Creek. High intensity rainfall on the burned area may cause flash flooding, mud slides and rock slides. Hikers, residents, and motorists in and below the Ford\/Corkscrew burned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather