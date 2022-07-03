WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 3, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1218 PM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Douglas,

north central Lincoln, southwestern Stevens, southwestern Ferry and

southeastern Okanogan Counties through 1245 PM PDT...

At 1218 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 13 miles southeast of Nespelem Community to 15

miles northwest of Davenport. Movement was northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Lincoln, Elmer City, Miles, Sherman and Keller.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4796 11809 4769 11831 4800 11897 4808 11897

4808 11885 4814 11884 4822 11887 4828 11873

TIME...MOT...LOC 1918Z 218DEG 22KT 4806 11878 4785 11830

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

