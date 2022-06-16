WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 17, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

524 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Washington...Idaho...

Pend Oreille River below Albeni Falls affecting Pend Oreille and

Bonner Counties.

For the Pend Oreille River...including HOPE, Albeni Falls, Albeni

Falls...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 630 AM PDT.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pend Oreille River below Albeni Falls.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 100000.0 cfs, Beehive Lane and Bear Paw Dr will be

flooded at low spots. Water will be up to several homes on Yergens

Rd, Riverbend Loop Road, and on Highway 20 near Deeter Road. Water

will be up to the south end of Riverbend Loop Road. Many yards,

outbuildings, and recreational sites along the river between

Newport and Ione will be flooded. This flow corresponds

approximately to 2042.5 feet (river rising 5/16/1997) to 2045 feet

(river receding 6/24/1997) at the Cusick gage, based on 1997

records.

At 105000.0 cfs, Water will be over the South end of Riverbend

Loop Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 4:00 PM PDT Thursday the flow was 102800.0 cfs.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river flow in the 24 hours

ending at 4:00 PM PDT Thursday was 103400.0 cfs.

- Forecast...The river will remain in minor flood stage for the

next week and beyond. It is projected to rise to 107127.7 cfs

early Thursday morning.

- Flood flow is 95000.0 cfs.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

106400.0 cfs on 06/11/1967. It is not expected to be reach as

high as 2011 or 2018.

- http://www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=otx&gag

e=alfw1

