WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 5, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

West central Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho...

Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington...

Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington...

* Until 600 PM PDT.

* At 531 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles north of

Colfax, or 28 miles north of Pullman, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Tekoa, Oakesdale, Latah and Tensed.

This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 382 and

388.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

