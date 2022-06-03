WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

305 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL STEVENS AND EAST

CENTRAL FERRY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM PDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain

is still possible with this thunderstorm.

_____

