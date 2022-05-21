WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Spokane WA

924 AM PDT Sat May 21 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of East Central Washington, including the

following county, Lincoln.

* WHEN...Until 1015 AM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 924 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Edwall, Gravelles and portions of State Route 231.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

