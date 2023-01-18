WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 19, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Seattle WA 641 PM PST Wed Jan 18 2023 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington... Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .The Skokomish River will continue to slowly recede tonight and through the days ahead. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 530 AM PST. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River at Potlatch. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:15 PM PST Wednesday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:15 PM PST Wednesday was 16.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 16.2 feet early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.8 feet on 11\/23\/1990. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather