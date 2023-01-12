WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 12, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

304 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY

ABOVE 3500 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of

up to 7 inches.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit

Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area.

* WHEN...Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

