WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

800 PM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...San Juan County, North Coast and Central Coast.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Western Whatcom County.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather