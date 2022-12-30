WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 30, 2022

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Seattle WA

354 AM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding.

* WHERE...North Coast zone.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHERE...San Juan County and Western Skagit County zones.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

* WHERE...Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet

Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones.

