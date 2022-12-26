WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

320 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 1 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Recent heavy rains lead to increased risk

for trees to blow over with reduced root stability.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

* WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western

Skagit County, Everett and Vicinity and Admiralty Inlet Area.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 1 AM PST Wednesday.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected

over the Seattle vicinity. South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts

to 60 mph possible for areas south of Olympia through Lewis

County.

* WHERE...Southwest Interior, Tacoma Area, Lower Chehalis Valley

Area, Seattle and Vicinity and West Slopes South Central

Cascades and Passes.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday.

