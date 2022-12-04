WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 4, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

549 PM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

A light rain-snow mix will continue through 10 PM, though little

additional accumulation is expected with surface temperatures

hovering just above freezing. Watch for ice on roads and sidewalks

overnight as refreezing may occur with lows eventually dipping

back below freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Precipitation is continuing to diminish. There still could be some

light snow flurries over the next few hours with little to no

accumulation expected.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up

to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley, Western Columbia

River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington,

Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may transition to freezing rain or

freezing drizzle tonight as precipitation decreases.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

* WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon. In

Washington, Willapa Hills.

