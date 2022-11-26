WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 27, 2022

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

852 PM PST Sat Nov 26 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SUNDAY

ABOVE 2500 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations

of 10 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit

Counties, including Maple Falls, the Mount Baker Ski Area,

Newhalem, Lyman, and Concrete.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY

ABOVE 1500 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 14 to 26 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50

mph.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King

Counties, including Darrington, Index, Skykomish, Stevens

Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass and Cascade mountains and valleys of

Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski

Area, Paradise on Mount Rainier, Ashford, Randle, and Packwood.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain/snow mix will be possible at

Snoqualmie Pass Saturday night, before transitioning to all

snow.

_____

