WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Seattle WA

218 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Washington...

Tolt River Above Carnation affecting King County.

.The Tolt River has fallen below flood stage and will continue to

recede today.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Tolt River Above Carnation.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1:15 AM PDT Saturday the flow was 2090 cfs.

- Forecast...The river crested near 5000 cfs and has recede to

near 2000 cfs.

