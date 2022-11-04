WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Seattle WA 1021 AM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...The National Weather Service in Seattle WA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Washington... Snoqualmie River Near Snoqualmie Falls affecting King County. .An atmospheric river will continue to bring heavy rainfall to the area today. This is expected to bring the Snoqualmie River at Snoqualmie Falls above flood stage. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 630 PM PDT. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snoqualmie River Near Snoqualmie Falls. * WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 30,000.0 cfs, the Snoqualmie River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands and roads along the river from the town of Snoqualmie downstream through Fall City. Roads that may become flooded include Fall City-Carnation...Tolt Hill... and Novelty Flats Roads. This river level on the Snoqualmie corresponds roughly to a phase 3 flood in the King County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 AM PDT Friday the flow was 2,600.0 cfs. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 35,887.5 cfs late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood flow is 20,000.0 cfs. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING... * WHERE...Tolt River Above Carnation. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 5,000.0 cfs, the Tolt River will flood Tolt River Rd NE and many driveways. Some homes in the San Souci area could be inaccessible due to deep and quick flood waters. This river level on the Tolt corresponds to a phase 3 flood in the King County flood system. - At 9:15 AM PDT Friday the flow was 2,510.0 cfs. this afternoon to a crest of 7,144.5 cfs late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood flow is 5,000.0 cfs. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather