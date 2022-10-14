WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 16, 2022 _____ FIRE WEATHER WATCH URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 316 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022 ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR MODERATE WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 658 AND 659... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 658 West Slopes of the North Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 659 West Slopes of the Central Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet. * WINDS...East 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...A combination of moderate breezes, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding area. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical fire weather conditions to develop. Monitor the forecasts for possible Red Flag Warnings. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather