WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022

AIR QUALITY ALERT

Air Quality Alert Message

Northwest Clean Air Agency

Olympic Region Clean Air Agency

Puget Sound Clean Air Agency

Relayed by National Weather Service Seattle WA

553 PM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following

agencies:

Northwest Clean Air Agency

Olympic Region Clean Air Agency

Puget Sound Clean Air Agency

until 6 PM PDT this evening.

The air quality throughout the region is expected to gradually

improve through this evening and into the overnight. Areas in close

proximity to fires will likely continue to see degraded air quality.

Children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory illnesses

are most at risk of serious health effects. If you experience

respiratory distress, you should speak with your doctor.

For current current air quality conditions, health precautions,

and additional information on wildland fire smoke, visit the

Washington Smoke Blog at http://wasmoke.blogspot.com. You may also

contact your local air quality agency at www.nwcleanairwa.gov,

www.orcaa.org and www.pscleanair.gov.

Northwest Clean Air Agency

Olympic Region Clean Air Agency

Puget Sound Clean Air Agency

