WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022

AIR QUALITY ALERT

Air Quality Alert Message

Northwest Clean Air Agency

Relayed by National Weather Service Seattle WA

1010 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following

agencies:

from 6 AM Saturday to 6 PM PDT Sunday.

The air quality is expected to be unhealthy to very unhealthy.

Everyone should stay indoors. Avoid all strenuous activity. Close

windows and doors if it's not too hot, set your AC to recirculate,

and use HEPA air filter if possible.

For current current air quality conditions, health precautions, and

additional information on wildland fire smoke, visit

www.nwcleanairwa.gov.

Wildfire smoke can cause burning eyes, sore throat, headache,

coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and worsening of heart

and lung conditions.

Puget Sound Clean Air Agency

The air quality is expected to degrade to unhealthy throughout the

day, with worst conditions expected over Snohomish and northern King

Counties. Everyone should stay indoors. Avoid all strenuous

activity. Close windows and doors if it's not too hot, set your AC

to recirculate, and use HEPA air filter if possible.

www.pscleanair.gov.

