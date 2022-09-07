WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

_____

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

240 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 7 PM PDT SUNDAY

FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 658 AND

659...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Red Flag

Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect

from noon Friday to 7 PM PDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no

longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 658 West Slopes of the North

Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 659

West Slopes of the Central Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet.

* WINDS...East 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. East winds

in the Cascade gaps 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 60s and 70s.

* TIMING...Friday afternoon through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...A combination of moderate breezes, low relative

humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to active fire

behavior. In western Washington, significant growth on existing

fires takes place under such conditions. If a fire were to

begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will

likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT

SATURDAY NIGHT FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...

from noon Friday to midnight PDT Saturday night. The Fire Weather

Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central

Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,

Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather

Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather

Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire

Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally

Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget

Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.

* TIMING...Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative

humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates

of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire

were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding

area.

WEATHER ZONES 652 AND 661...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 652 West Portion of the

Olympic Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 661 East Portion of

the Olympic Mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather